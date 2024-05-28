Day Trips Off the Beaten Path

June 13 – 15

Logan Washboard Arts & Music Festival

Logan, Ohio is home to the last operational washboard factory in the United States, the Columbus Washboard Company. The Logan Washboard Arts & Music Festival is an annual event with art, music and activities that celebrates everything to do with the washboard. Columbus Washboard Company, 4 E Main St, Logan, OH.

loganwashboardfestival.com

facebook.com/washboardfest

June 20 – 23

Ohio Dreamfest

Ohio Dreamfest Music and Arts Festival is 3 days and 3 nights of amazing music and even better people. Kids 12 and under are free. There will be a variety of workshops, 30+ merchant & food vendors, fire & flow performances, live artists and lots of things for the kids including; bounce houses, free face painting & a 10,000 balloon water fight to keep you and your family entertained throughout the weekend. $60-$140. The J & M Ranch, 6129 Reed Rd, Ansonia, OH.

dreamfestohio.com

July 12 – 13

ScrapFest 14

ScrapFest began as a scrap metal artwork competition and has evolved into a full art festival focusing on up-cycled and repurposed artwork. Along with the scrap metal sculpture competition, ScrapFest also features eco-art booth artisans, family activities, live music, food, The Great Scrap Run 8k run/walk (with family fun run) and a Refashion Show. Old Town, 216 E. Caesar E. Chavez Ave., Lansing, MI. srapfest.com

facebook.com/events/1823042028139356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

July 26 – July 28

Yale MI Bologna Festival

Over 20,000 Bologna-starved party-goers descend on Yale every July for the Yale Bologna Festival; eager to see who will be the next King and Queen of Bologna. Each year, the Bologna Festival includes events like outhouse races, a street dance, fireworks and a parade down Main Street. Main St, Yale, MI.

yalechamber.com/yale-bologna-festival.html

July 12 – 13

Elvis Fest

The Michigan ElvisFest is an annual two-day festival devoted to celebrating singer and actor Elvis Presley. $30-$70. Wayne County Fairgrounds, 10871 Quirk Rd, Belleville, MI. mielvisfest.com

facebook.com/michiganelvisfestival