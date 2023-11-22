Destination Toledo President & CEO to Serve on TourismOhio Advisory Board

Governor Mike DeWine appointed Destination Toledo President and CEO Lance Woodworth to serve on the TourismOhio Advisory Board.

Woodworth has had a “prominent role in Ohio’s tourism and destination marketing landscape” a spokesperson from Destination Toledo said in a statement.

“It’s an absolute honor to receive this appointment. To bring my decades of experience to this position and advocate for Ohio’s travel and tourism industry is something I’m very proud to do,” Woodworth said. “Thank you to Governor DeWine for this opportunity to help shine a light on Ohio as an ideal place to live, learn, work, and play, by showcasing the state’s diverse offerings and unique experiences.”

Before serving as President and CEO of Destination Toledo, he was the General Manager of the ferry boat line, Jet Express as well as past Board President of Lake Erie Shores & Islands.

Currently, Woodworth also serves on boards for several other Ohio organizations including the Ohio Travel Association, Ohio Association of Convention and Victors Bureaus and the Ohio Society of Association Professionals.

According to the Advisory Board website, “his contributions and insights have played a vital role in shaping the future of tourism in the state.”

The board works with the directors of the Ohio Department of Development and TourismOhio to strategize marketing and promoting for Ohio tourism.

Woodworth was appointed to serve on the board until Sept. 27, 2024.

TourismOhio supports Ohio’s economy by promoting tourism marketing for the numerous travel destinations and experiences in Ohio, which helped bring 233 million visitors and $53 billion in sales to the Buckeye state in 2022.

The mission is to showcase all the unique charms Ohio has to offer, in “the heart of it all.”

For more information about TourismOhio, visit https://ohio.org/home.