Toledo Humane Society Hosts Biggest Annual Fundraiser, PawVilion

The Toledo Humane Society is excited to welcome guests to their marquee fundraiser of the year, PawVilion. This year’s event will take place on Friday, Aug. 25 at The Venues, 540 S St Clair St., in downtown Toledo.

PawVilion guests will enjoy a four-course meal prepared by local Chef Scott Pierce, owner of Tree City Catering. Chef Scott has carefully crafted the menu selections for the evening. Cocktails will be served at 6 pm and guests will take their seats for dinner at 7 pm. Dress code is country club casual.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on auction items selected specifically for the event including the opportunity to see your pet shine as PawVilion 2023’s “Pet of the Year,” complete with a personal pet photoshoot graciously donated by Grand Lubell Photography.

“Events like this ensure that we’re able to continue providing lifesaving services to the pets of Lucas County,” Stephen Heaven, President/CEO of Toledo Humane Society, said in a statement.

To assist the Toledo Humane Society achieve their goal of $175,000, they are asking individuals to participate in this year’s event as a Table Captain. As a Table Captain, you will bring at least nine other people to the event who share the same passion and support for Toledo Human Society and its mission as you do.

The event is presented by the Walter E. Terhune Memorial Fund, KeyBank, Trustee, Mark Feldstein and Associates, Inc., The Blade, Block Communications, Inc., VCA, Karnik on Black and the Reiter Family Foundation.

All proceeds benefit the animals of the Toledo Humane Society. Donations help them continue their mission of leading the community in efforts focused on relieving the suffering of, preventing cruelty to and providing for the humane treatment of animals.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization the Toledo Humane Society is committed to the welfare of animals by providing temporary shelter and care while seeking permanent homes. The Toledo Humane Society has served northwest Ohio for over 130 years and operates completely on donations and funds raised at their events.

The Toledo Humane Society is open Monday through Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm and Saturday through Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The cost to attend is $250 per person. To reserve your tickets or to register to become a table captain, please call the shelter at 419-891-0594 or go online to toledoHumane.org. For more information, contact Jordan Reiter, development and events coordinator, at JReiter@toledohumane.org or 419-482-7110.