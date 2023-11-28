TARTA Brings Services to Oregon in the New Year

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is expanding its operations to the City of Oregon and celebrating with an open house.

TARTA will bring all three of their services, fixed routes, TARPS paratransit services and TARTA Flex on-demand services to the city, starting Sunday, Jan. 7.

These services will offer a variety of fare prices to suit the needs of commuters in the area.

“We are beyond excited to share what this expansion will mean for northwest Ohioans interested in public transportation,” Sam Melden, TARTA’s Director of Communications and External Affairs, said. “Route 2 will be able to connect Oregon residents to the Toledo Museum of Art, Franklin Park Mall and other stops without a transfer and paratransit service is something both residents with mobility challenge and city leadership of Oregon has made a priority since we started this process, so we’re happy to see that come to fruition. The TARTA Flex zone for Oregon will be tied to the Rossford zone, giving anyone in the zone the ability to request a ride in those two communities for just $3 each way.”

Join TARTA to celebrate their expansion to Oregon at their Business Open House, Thursday Nov. 30.

From 8 am to 10 am at the St. Charles Hospital Board Room, 2600 Navarre Ave., enjoy breakfast while you discuss the new services with TARTA Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer Melden over breakfast.

“We’re pleased to host events like that can let people know more about these services,” Melden said.

Registration is required to attend the free event, register for the open house here.

For more information about TARTA’s services including fixed routes, TARPS paratransit services and TARTA Flex on-demand services, visit https://tarta.com.