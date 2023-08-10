Essence Mind Body Studio Hosting Sound and Vibration Therapy

Essence Mind Body Studio is hosting a free sound and vibration therapy session in collaboration with Avenues for Autism.

The sound and vibration therapy will occur on Sept. 10 from 12 pm to 1 pm and Sept. 13 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm at 725 Ford St. B in Maumee.

Essence Mind Body Studio offers classes, private sessions, workshops and training for clinical and therapeutic needs for community members of all levels of experience. They have yoga, pilates and strength and conditioning classes for those interested.

Avenues for Autism started in 2004, when Suzy and Bob Tyner wanted to share the information they learned through their experience as parents to an autistic child to other families. Avenues for Autism is a way for parents with children on the autism spectrum to find a quicker way to a proper diagnosis.

Sound and vibration therapy is a technique that uses sounds and frequencies to enhance a person’s well-being. This therapeutic practice started in Tibetan and Himalayan cultures, using singing bowls that are tapped or rubbed with a wooden mallet to create a vibrational sound.

According to Essence Mind Body Studio, this form of therapy has multiple benefits. Some of these benefits include lowering stress levels, removing tension, improving sleep time and balancing the circadian rhythm and reducing fatigue.

This therapeutic avenue can also bring mental clarity to shift the nervous system from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest.

According to a testimonial provided by Essence Mind Body Studio, sound and vibration therapy helped one child who was hesitant to work with health practitioners, as he doesn’t want to be touched. He was receptive to this form of therapy and it helped him relax and become more comfortable with sounds and touch.

The parent says sound and vibration therapy is a “great modality for neuro-divergent and neuro-typical people alike.”

For more information about the event or to register, visit avenuesforautism.org.