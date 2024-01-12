Decorated Military Hero Colonel Greg Gadson Holds Book Signing

Actor, motivational speaker, retired military hero and wounded warrior Colonel Greg Gadson is holding a Q&A and book signing on his biography, Finding Waypoints: A Warrior’s Journey Toward Peace & Purpose in Sylvania on Friday, Jan. 19.

Highly decorated Army officer Col. Gadson had an over 26-year-long career with the United States Army, serving in almost every major U.S. conflict before his retirement in 2014.

On May 7, 2007, Gadson’s life changed when he lost his legs in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Iraq. Blown 150 feet from his armored vehicle, badly mangled and bleeding out he thought to himself “God, don’t let me die in this country.”

His book, co-authored by Terese Schlachter, who is also attending the event, tells his story of overcoming adversity through faith and resilience.

Gadson is also credited with helping lead the Giants through their historic 2007 season.

Following a motivational speech Gadson gave the team, the team had an unprecedented 10-game winning streak leading them to winning Super Bowl XLII.

He has remained with the team since then, and has been awarded two Super Bowl rings, for their wins in both their 2008 and 2012 Super Bowl wins.

He starred in the 2012 movie Battleship as Lieutenant Colonel Mick Canales and on television shows in NCIS: Los Angeles as Army Conel Jackson Ladd and The Inspectors as David Cole.

The free book signing and Q&A event will be held at Venture Visionary Partners, on 5520 Monroe St., suite B in Sylvania from 3 pm to 6 pm. The authors will speak and take questions for the first hour, and a book signing from 4 pm to 6 pm will follow.