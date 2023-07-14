Pints for Pets Annual Beer Label Photo Contest

Beer enthusiasts and pet lovers unite: here is your chance to have your pet featured on a

beer label for a special brew by Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

Humane Ohio is hosting its 2nd Annual “Pints for Pets” Beer Label Photo Contest and Fundraiser. From Wednesday, July 5 through Wednesday, July 19, those wanting to enter the virtual contest can submit their favorite pet photos for the chance to have your furry friend on a specially designed beer can.

The $10 entry fee goes toward helping support local pets in need across our region. Anyone who wants to enter is able, as the contest is open to all domestic animals. The public can vote on the pets, and the pet with the most votes will be featured on an artistically designed beer can label.

The pet that wins the contest will be featured on Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s specially designed and brewed beer cans. These cans will be available at the special “Beer Release Paw-ty” on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Maumee bay Brewing Company’s warehouse.

Winning the contest also means receiving a prize pack made by Humane Ohio, with second and third place runners up getting smaller prize packs.

Additionally, to commemorate those who participated in the submissions, all photos of pets that receive more than 100 votes will receive a special edition Humane Ohio t-shirt.

Pet lovers can easily participate by taking a photo of their pet, paying the admission fee and encouraging family and friends to support their pet by donating $1 per vote. Then, submitters can share the photo on social media to encourage more participation.

All proceeds from the “Pints for Pets” photo submission will go toward Humane Ohio. The money will be used for keeping prices low for the community, ensuring pet parents get their pet fixed regardless of income status.

Humane Ohio is a non-profit, low cost spay/neuter clinic that fixed 16,445 animals in 2022. This clinic serves Ohio and Michigan and offers low-cost spay/neuter prices because donations and grants help keep the cost low while maintaining high quality veterinary care. Every surgery is performed by licensed veterinarians with the proper pain medication and anesthesia. Additionally, Humane Ohio’s small adoption program placed over 350 cats and kittens into loving homes within the last year.

For more information or to enter, visit gogophotocontest.com/humaneohio23. To learn more about Humane Ohio, visit humaneohio.org.