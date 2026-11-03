Do you have seasonal decorations or other holiday items you’re looking to get rid of?

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is expanding its recycling efforts beyond Halloween, with collections for a variety of seasonal items and household goods through February.

The organization kicked off its “Correct Recycling Month” collections Nov. 1, accepting Halloween-related items such as pumpkins, yard signs and candy wrappers. Halloween collections will take place at various drop-off sites through Dec. 6.

Special one-day collections will also be held from November to February for a variety of items, including artificial trees, batteries, vapes, vinyl records, hardbound books and more.

According to Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, the average family throws away 30 times more trash than it does throughout the rest of the year. The program makes it easier for people to recycle things that would normally not be accepted.

“People want to recycle. What they do not always have is a place to take the unusual stuff.” Adam Cassi, executive director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, said. “The things that we are collecting are not garbage. It is a bag of batteries, a string of dead lights, your old vinyl you don’t know what to do with, and the rotting pumpkins on your porch. Every one of those, and more, we have a place to send them, and it isn’t the landfill.”

Recycling Drop-Off Schedule

Pumpkins and gourds for composting:

The old Andersons building, 530 Illinois Ave., Maumee

Sylvania Township Hall, 4927 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Sylvania

Oregon Senior Center, 4350 Navarre Ave., Oregon

Clean Toledo Recycling Center, 3900 Creekside Ave.

Yard signs – at all Lucas County Food Waste Dropoff Locations:

Glass City Metropark, 901 Front St.

Toledo Botanical Garden, 5430 W. Bancroft St.

Swan Creek Metropark, 4301 Airport Highway

Side Cut Metropark, Siegert Lake parking lot, 2300 W. River Road, Maumee

Also – Clean Toledo Recycling Center, 3900 Creekside Ave.

Candy wrappers

At all area YMCA of Greater Toledo locations. Wrappers only, please: no candy, and no sucker sticks.

Special Collection Events

Accepting items such as: vapes, batteries, hardbound books, campaign signs, boat wrap, candy wrappers: wrappers only, no candy and or sucker sticks, artificial christmas trees, holiday lights, greenhouse trays and pots and media: including 8-track tapes, Blu-ray discs, CDs, cassette tapes, DVDs, vinyl records and VHS tapes