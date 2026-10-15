Bourbon With A Mission

Adventure Spirits Supports Local Veterans

Walking into Adventure Spirits Distilling in Whitehouse feels like stepping into a friend’s living room. Founded by Air Force veteran Joseph Carter, the cozy craft distillery and lounge was designed to bring an authentic Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience to Northwest Ohio.

Carter and Production Manager, Jason Miller, who joined Adventure Spirits Distilling shortly after the business opening, first met while serving together on the Maumee Valley Whiskey Society Board of Directors. The distillery‘s original bank vault opens into a barrel-tasting room where guests can sample flights straight from the barrel along with bottling their own whiskey.

Beyond the lounge

Adventure Spirits Distilling has turned the former Whitehouse Savings Bank’s drive-thru lane into a traditional rickhouse, with a capacity of up to 300 barrels. The building, which previously served as a bank for 100 years, has an outdoor patio which, on a warm day, allows visitors sipping cocktails to catch whiffs of the rich aroma of aging whiskey.

While there is a heavy focus on Kentucky tradition, Adventure Spirits Distilling is decidedly tied to NW Ohio local roots. “Our whiskey production is 100% Ohio-based,” Carter says. “Our malted grain is from Rustic Brew Farms (Marysville). Our rye and corn are from 3 N Farms (Monclova). We mill all of our own grain as well. Our boxes are from Pro-Pak (Maumee) and bottles are from Owens-Illinois (Perrysburg). Even the barrels we age in are from Speyside Cooperage in Jackson. We are local.”

Bottling hope for local veterans: Task Force 20

While Adventure Spirits Distilling produces a full lineup of spirits, including Bourbon, Rye, Vodka, Rum, Gin and Brandy, the bottled-in-bond bourbon serves a dedicated mission. The distillery partnered with Task Force 20, a Whitehouse-based non-profit founded by veteran Jason Graven that funds gym memberships and fitness programs for veterans battling PTSD.

“The idea is to heal the body, to heal the mind,” Carter said, “Many of the board members are from the 180th (Fighter Wing of the Ohio National Guard) , right here, so it was natural for us to welcome the influence of veterans. We’ve been wanting to release a Bottled-in-Bond bourbon and we thought, what better way than to launch it by partnering with a veteran organization.”

The partnership directs a portion of proceeds from each bottle to support Task Force 20, continuing the connection between Adventure Spirits Distilling and the Whitehouse-based nonprofit of the same name.

Exceeding expectations and giving back

Though the distillery only recently opened, its expansion has surprised its founders. Now distributed across 72 state agency liquor stores, and as an official partner of UT Athletics and the Mud Hens, Adventure Spirits is hitting milestones years ahead of schedule.

“If we went back and blew the dust off of the original business plan, where we’re at right now, coming up on two years in business, is where we expected to be at the five-year mark,” Carter said. “I didn’t expect to be distributing yet, and we’re in 72 stores across Ohio. I certainly didn’t think we would have partnerships with the Rockets and the Mud Hens.”

Beyond commercial success, Carter stressed that the ultimate goal remains rooted in local impact. “When you’re buying from us, you’re supporting all of these other businesses that are all local,” Carter said. “The emphasis is on local and the emphasis is on the art, history, and craft of American Spirits. I hope everyone enjoys what we’ve tried to create.”

Try Adventure Spirits Task Force 20 bourbon and visit their lounge at 10907 Waterville St., Whitehouse Mon-Thurs, 4-10pm.

Fri & Sat 1-10pm.